Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Construction Of Shafag Solar Power Plant Progressing Successfully, Bp Says

Construction Of Shafag Solar Power Plant Progressing Successfully, Bp Says


2025-12-08 03:07:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Work on the construction of the“Shafag” Solar Power Plant (SPP) is progressing successfully.

As reported by Azernews, bp's Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, made the statement at the“Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” held in Baku.

“As bp marks its 30th year of operations in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, our activities continue at a highly active pace. Over the first nine months of this year, we carried out 6,250 import operations with a total value of around 170 million USD. Compared to the same period last year, this represents an increase of 40 million USD,” Aslanbayli said.

He added that cooperation with customs authorities also plays an important role in bp's new projects, including“Shafag.”

“Thanks to close support from the customs authorities, around 20% of the panels for the Shafag project have already been delivered to the Jabrayil district. Construction of the Shafag Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil will begin shortly,” Aslanbayli emphasized.

MENAFN08122025000195011045ID1110450377



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search