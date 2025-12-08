Construction Of Shafag Solar Power Plant Progressing Successfully, Bp Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Work on the construction of the“Shafag” Solar Power Plant (SPP) is progressing successfully.

As reported by Azernews, bp's Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, made the statement at the“Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” held in Baku.

“As bp marks its 30th year of operations in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, our activities continue at a highly active pace. Over the first nine months of this year, we carried out 6,250 import operations with a total value of around 170 million USD. Compared to the same period last year, this represents an increase of 40 million USD,” Aslanbayli said.

He added that cooperation with customs authorities also plays an important role in bp's new projects, including“Shafag.”

“Thanks to close support from the customs authorities, around 20% of the panels for the Shafag project have already been delivered to the Jabrayil district. Construction of the Shafag Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil will begin shortly,” Aslanbayli emphasized.