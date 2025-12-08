403
Germany’s Merz Says No Plans to Recognize Palestinian State
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz firmly rejected any near-term recognition of Palestinian statehood Sunday, defying mounting pressure for Berlin to reassess its stance amid Israel's devastating Gaza campaign and accusations of ethnic cleansing.
"What matters now is implementing this peace plan step by step, and none of us knows today what the outcome will be. Because this is the case, the federal government, unlike other European states, has refrained from recognizing a Palestinian state at this early stage. We will not do so in the foreseeable future either…," said Merz at a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
"The German federal government remains of the opinion that recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end—not the beginning—of such a process (peace negotiations)," he added.
The German leader reiterated: "A two-state solution can only be achieved through negotiations."
Merz stated they were working "towards the goal of a new Middle East" in which the state of Israel would also be recognized.
"We are convinced that the prospective establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel probably offers the best prospect for this future," he added.
Berlin has remained a steadfast Israeli ally throughout the Gaza conflict, which critics label genocide, yet faces explosive domestic backlash over its unwavering support.
Last October, nearly 200 scholars, legal experts and foreign policy analysts demanded the center-right administration abandon its policy of "blind loyalty" to Israel and halt suppression of pro-Palestine advocacy domestically.
Their policy document urged sweeping reforms to Germany's pro-Israel position, advocating decisions grounded in international law instead of historical guilt.
