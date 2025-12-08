403
Colombian President requests probe into suspected US strike victims
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for investigations into corpses found along the northern coast of the country, suggesting they could be victims of US military actions targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
Petro shared images and videos on the social media platform X, showing bodies discovered in La Guajira, a region bordering Venezuela near the Caribbean Sea, where reports indicate the US has conducted anti-narcotics operations.
"Bodies found in the far north of La Guajira. We await identification by forensic medicine," he wrote.
He noted that the corpses appeared to have been floating in the sea off La Guajira, urging forensic specialists to determine their identities and coordinate with Venezuela's prosecutor's office.
"They may be deaths from bombing in the sea," Petro added.
According to reports, the US has carried out at least 22 strikes in the region on vessels suspected of carrying narcotics since September, resulting in the deaths of at least 87 people.
Military activity in the region has reportedly intensified in recent months, with deployments including Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones.
