This Winter, 'Gift Yourself Extraordinary' At Galaxy Macau And Discover The Luxury Resort's Biggest Winter Edition Ever

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2025 – Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort proudly unveils its spectacular“Gift Yourself Extraordinary” Winter extravaganza, ushering in a season of self-reward, togetherness, and gifting. The award-wining luxury resort has been transformed into a snow-filled wonderland of magical interactive installations, bespoke winter experiences, indulgent dining and exciting shopping offers, elevated by exhilarating live entertainment as the year draws to a close in a crescendo of glorious gifting.

Guests are invited to embark on a whimsical journey with a cast of lovable characters, uncovering hidden treasures across the resort with an even more rewarding experience at Galaxy Promenade inviting guests who shop MOP8,000 or more to join the lucky draw at the giant gacha machine while capturing their glamorous moments at Promenade Central.

At the heart of this celebration are Galaxy's delightful winter mascots –“The Festive Five” – each symbolising Galaxy Macau's five unique pillars: premium dining, award-winning luxury accommodations, exquisite shopping, spectacular performances and spellbinding entertainment.

Standout shopping rewards to 'Gift Yourself Extraordinary'

This season, festive shopping rewards take centre stage and from December 18 to January 4, spend of MOP20,000 or more at Galaxy Promenade's stores to enjoy shopping and dining rebates of up to 7%. In addition, payments by UnionPay can enjoy a host of additional rewards. Spend MOP8,000 or more for a chance to win instant prizes in the lucky draw and capture stylish moments at Promenade Central to redeem a limited-edition“Giftie” charm featuring one of the adorable characters from The Festive Five; adding surprise touches to every holiday shopping journey.

This exclusive experience is available to guests presenting shopping or dining receipts of MOP500 or more, a ticket to a Galaxy Arena, G Box or Broadway Theatre show, or a key card with key card holder from any of Galaxy Macau's nine luxury hotels.

Exquisite objects feature in each Galaxy Promenade store front, as exceptional gifts come to life for a festive season shopping experience like no other. Home to a curated collection of the world's finest brands, Galaxy Promenade has recently welcomed the largest lululemon store in Hong Kong and Macau, in addition to Promenade Central's new Italian shopping district featuring Italian high jeweller Buccellati.

TOD'S Winter Holidays Pop-up at Pearl Lobby lends Italian artisanal heritage to the mix, with après ski elegance and ski-inspired fun. Guests can explore exclusive holiday designs, immersive experiences, and refined craftsmanship, further cementing Galaxy Macau's place as Macau's ultimate destination for experiential luxury retail.

Galaxy Macau Transforms into a Snowy Wonderland

At the Jade Lobby a unique centrepiece seamlessly blends a shimmering Christmas tree with a snow globe design to create an enchanting festive icon. At joyful moments, the installation comes to life with a dazzling display of light, snow flurry and sound, choreographed to Christmas melodies. Inside the globe, a picturesque Christmas Village scene radiates, with a twirling display of The Festive Five inviting guests to pause and immerse themselves in the magic of the season.

Across the resort, festive splendour abounds. While Galaxy Promenade sparkles with glittering snow-filled fun around every corner, the Diamond Lobby welcomes visitors with a resplendent golden winter cascade and a specially choreographed Christmas-themed Diamond Show, set to a magical soundtrack of orchestral sleigh bells. Meanwhile, in the Pearl Lobby, the Bubble Lift carries The Festive Five off on a magical journey, adding yet another layer of wonder to this celebration of the joys of gifting.

For unforgettable photo moments, at Promenade Central a spectacular Christmas bauble-shaped dome features cutting-edge AR technology that brings a mesmerising snowfall to life, perfect for capturing the festive spirit. This exclusive experience is available to guests presenting shopping or dining receipts of MOP500 or more, a ticket to a Galaxy Arena, G Box or Broadway Theatre show, or a key card with key card holder from any of Galaxy Macau's nine luxury hotels.

Across the Galaxy Macau luxury resort, festive elegance reigns supreme with opulent Christmas trees, shimmering light installations, and whimsical pop-up experiences. Seasonal shopping rewards, exciting lucky draws and exclusive promotions add even more sparkle, ensuring every visit is filled with the wonder of gifting surprises and extraordinary experiences.

Electric Vibes Heat Up Winter

The celebrations warm winter with a line-up of spectacular live performances. Galaxy Arena will host the“2025 iQIYI Scream Night” on December 6, featuring a glittering array of stars, followed by the JSTV“Crush of Music” Music Festival on January 2 to ring in 2026 in grand style. Broadway Theatre welcomes Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gareth.T from December 5–7 and legendary French pianist Richard Clayderman on December 13. The Galaxy Auditorium will also stage an unforgettable evening on December 28 with“Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love,” starring the iconic South Korean soprano and one of the best-selling classical artists in the world, to welcome the New Year with a joyous symphony.

Celebrate the New Year in spectacular style with a trio of vibrant countdown parties at Galaxy Macau. At the world's first speakeasy Long Bar, festive cocktails and glamorous vinyl DJ vibes abound. Meanwhile, Andaz Macau sets the stage with Portuguese-Macanese flair, wooden archways, azulejo tiles, and electrifying live sets by DJ Kriel, ensuring a night of rhythm, flavour, and festive exhuberance to dance into 2026. The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge presents“Countdown to Cabaret”, welcoming the new year with a glittering gold theme. Further details are available at

Galaxy Macau Unveils a Haven of Seasonal Gastronomy

Celebrate the magic of winter with indulgent Christmas and New Year delights across over 15 dining destinations for a selection of the best of Galaxy Macau's premium gastronomic offerings. From festive afternoon tea sets and succulent festive roasts to lavish buffets, indulgent Asian specialties, and warming winter cocktails, there's something to satisfy every palate. Details are available at

This winter, Galaxy Macau, StarWorld hotel and Broadway Macau offer warming winter specialties to share, including a total of 99 different hot pots and casseroles! In addition, Taste of Asia welcomes Burger Mania, a new home for delicious smash burgers, signature curly fries and refreshing sodas, only at Galaxy Macau. Meanwhile at Bangkok Bites and Macau Bites tasty local snacks are on offer, with comfort food favourites at Bowl of Wealth Congee & Noodles for authentic staples.

Immersive Warming Winter Spa Rituals

Immerse in two spa therapies inspired by traditional wisdom and natural energy for festive serenity, spiritual balance, warmth and tranquillity. From now until December 31, Galaxy Macau presents a collection of seasonal wellness therapies as the perfect antidote to the busy festivities.

Chinese Meridian Therapy and Bamboo Warmth Massage at Banyan Tree Spa Macau offer 90-minute rituals, with the former restoring harmony by stimulating acupressure points and enhancing the flow of Qi, and the latter melting away fatigue and muscular tightness by gliding warm bamboo rods. Each is priced at MOP2,100++ and a 30-minute extension is available at an additional MOP580++.

At The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau Winter Wonderland Spa Journey warms and exfoliates with a gingerbread body polish, followed by a calming ESPA aromatherapy massage, complete with access to the aroma steam room, vitality pool, and relaxation lounge for festive bliss. This 90-minute ritual is priced at MOP1,800++ per person.

This winter, Galaxy Macau transforms into Asia's most spellbinding glittering stage for unforgettable experiences – where World Class Asian Heart service makes every interaction this winter a gift, and every moment extraordinary.

Winter Fun on Ice at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is proud to announce“Galaxy Entertainment Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Ice Skating Carnival”, held at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, a tourism and cultural project curated in association with the Macao SAR Government, as part of GEG's corporate social responsibility efforts to diversify Macau's economy and tourism offerings to local and international visitors alike.

Featuring a 28-metre-long ice-skating rink, social-media-popular festive installations and eight booths offering unique retail items and signature local Macanese snacks, the Carnival will be open every weekend between December 24, 2025 and January 25, 2026, in addition to December 24-25, 31 and January 1. Entry is free of charge.

Celebrations in Style at StarWorld Hotel

The joy of winter continues at StarWorld Hotel. This festive season, StarWorld Hotel offers guests an elegant setting for celebrations and gatherings. From intimate moments shared with friends and loved ones to vibrant countdown parties, the hotel promises indulgence and thrilling festive excitement. Guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with Michelin-starred dining at Feng Wei Ju among the delectable dining options on offer, and unrivalled entertainment at the Macau Peninsula's most spellbinding destination for excitement and festive fun.

