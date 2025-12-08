403
Trump claims eight wars ended by using tariffs as leverage
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he has successfully ended eight conflicts worldwide by leveraging trade measures and tariffs.
"I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs," he told reporters upon his arrival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.
He argued that using tariffs provides a stronger tool for national security than other approaches.
"If we go the other tariff route, and there are other routes we can go, it won't give you the same pure national security as this one," Trump said. "This one is swift and very powerful."
When asked about concerns that revenues generated from tariffs should be used to reduce the national debt rather than fund direct payouts, he responded: "We will. I agree with them on that. But I also think that we're making so much money with tariffs that we'll also be able to make a nice dividend to middle income people...and lower income people."
Trump has proposed allocating tariff revenues to provide "$2,000 tariff dividends" to most Americans as direct payments, though officials have indicated these dividends "could come in lots of forms" beyond traditional checks.
Earlier, he noted on his social media platform that the current tariff strategy, which is under consideration by the US Supreme Court, is "far more direct, less cumbersome, and much faster" than other potential approaches.
"Speed, power, and certainty are, at all times, important factors in getting the job done in a lasting and victorious manner," he added.
