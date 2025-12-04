Gilavar Photo Club Holds Courses For Promising Photographers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The closing ceremony of the "Gilavar Photo School" course, organized by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union, has taken place at the Baku Youth Center, Azernews reports.

The project was supported financially by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education as part of the "Organization of Volunteer Activities in Education" grant competition.

As part of the "Professional YOU" awareness program, the main goal of the photography school was to enhance the knowledge and skills of young people and students interested in photography.

The course aimed to help participants master essential photography skills, such as proper camera use, composition, lighting techniques, and developing a professional approach. The project also aimed to teach the theoretical foundations of photography, improve practical shooting skills, and support the integration of young people into the professional photography environment.

Rashad Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union, noted that the club was celebrating its 8th anniversary. The club was established on December 1, 2017:

"Our goal is to teach young photographers and those interested in the field the basic principles of photography, develop proper habits for using photography equipment, and guide them to become professional photographers," he stated.

Dilavar Najafov, Vice-Chairman of the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union and project manager, as well as a well-known photographer, mentioned that when the project was launched, nearly 150 applications were received.

After a selection process, 50 students were enrolled in the course. Of these, 33 completed the training program and were awarded certificates. The free training course primarily targeted young people aged 16-30, including students from vocational and higher educational institutions, particularly those from lower socio-economic backgrounds and with an interest in photography.

Ayla Hasanova-Mammadova, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Science and Education, stressing the importance of such projects in revealing the creative potential of children and young people, fostering their overall development, and shaping the intellectual and cultural environment of the country's future. She also pointed out that the Ministry regularly organizes various projects, programs, and competitions that bring together creative young people, and these initiatives are ongoing.

The training was conducted by professional Azerbaijani photographers Rauf Umudov and Tofig Babayev, based on a pre-prepared program and in line with the teaching system.

Throughout the course, participants were given in-depth instruction on the secrets of photography, composition, lighting, various photographic genres, shooting techniques, technical parameters, and camera operation.

In addition, practical lessons based on real shooting processes and master classes with professional photographers were organized. One of the key components of the training was lessons on photo editing. Participants learned the basics of color correction, retouching, framing, composition adjustments, and professional post-processing in photo editing software.

As part of the project, opportunities for collaboration with international platforms were created to support the development of young people. Many course participants took part in international photography competitions, achieving high results and winning awards and certificates.

At the end of the program, certificates were awarded to the graduates who successfully completed the five-month photography course, presented by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union.

Moreover, an exhibition featuring photos taken by the course participants was opened as part of the event.

Gilavar Photo Club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers (IAAP) since 2017. In 2020, the club was officially designated as Azerbaijan's representative to the IAAP.

The club comprises over 40 members, including professional photographers, media correspondents, and individuals with significant contributions to the field of photography.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Gilavar Photo Club maintains an active online presence through its official website, which features sections on news, projects, exhibitions, and member activities.

In 2025, the club launched a mobile application and a digital platform dedicated to the cultural heritage of Garabagh and East Zangazur, reflecting its commitment to technological integration and cultural preservation.