Thailand, Cambodia Resume Border Clashes
(MENAFN) Thailand launched airstrikes in Cambodia on Monday, as both Southeast Asian nations accused one another of breaching a US-mediated ceasefire.
The border conflict, which has persisted for more than fifty years, escalated into armed confrontations in July. US President Donald Trump successfully negotiated a temporary truce after five days of fighting.
According to the Royal Thai Army, fresh clashes began on Sunday, with Cambodian forces allegedly opening fire on Thai soldiers in eastern Ubon Ratchathani province.
One Thai soldier was killed and four others injured, after which more Thai personnel faced artillery and drone attacks at Anupong Base, the army reported.
Royal Thai Air Force spokesman Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai later stated on Monday that F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to “reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians.”
Meanwhile, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Lieutenant General Maly Socheata claimed on Sunday that Thai forces had struck several Cambodian positions using small arms, mortars, and tanks.
“The Thai side also falsely accused Cambodia without any basis, despite the fact that Cambodian forces did not retaliate at all,” she added.
The ministry further rejected Thai allegations of a military buildup along the border.
