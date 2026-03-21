Quote Of The Day By Mark Zuckerberg: 'A Simple Rule Of Business Is, If You Do...'

MENAFN - Live Mint)“I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress” - Mark Zuckerberg

A powerful Quote of the Day often reflects the mindset behind success and innovation. Mark Zuckerberg, who often shares insightful thoughts, often captures entrepreneurial insights through his thoughts. His words highlights how going about the right way in a business can make it successful.

Quotes have the power to make readers pause and reflect, and think about how they could incorporate the views in their lives. The significance of a Quote of the Day lies in its ability to simplify complex thoughts into a few words that captures the essence behind the thought.

Today's Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerber captures the insight of how to do business and what to focus on while starting a business and making it successful.

Quote of the Day today, 21 March

Quote of the Day today by Mark Zuckerberg -“I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress”.

| Quote of the day: Henry Kissinger on foreign policy - 'A country that...' Quote of the Day, 21 March: What does this quote by Mark Zuckerberg mean?

The simple meaning of this quote is that while starting a business, one should focus on the small and easy tasks instead of jumping into the big and tough challenges. This is because completing the easy things first gives you a great headstart and makes it look like visible progress. This progress gives you more confidence and motivation, which inspires you to tackle harder challenges later.

This Quote of the Day means that one should not wait for the perfect solution and just doing something, even if it is small tasks. These tasks, when done successfully, gives a sense of achievement that then makes the bigger tasks look easier.

| Quote of the Day on 'CEO Math' by Jensen Huang: 'The more you buy...'| Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'Dark clouds fill economic skies, rain gold' Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads and more. One of the richest persons in the world, Mark Zuckerberg serves as Meta's chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and controlling shareholder.

He became the world's youngest self-made billionaire when he was 23 in 2008 and has been constantly ranked among the wealthiest people in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg early life and family

Born in 1984, Mark Zuckerberg was born in New York to Edward Zuckerberg, a dentist, and Karen Kempner, a psychiatrist. He has three sisters. Zuckerberg's great grandparents were emigrants from Austria, Germany, and Poland.

Mark Zuckerberg met fellow student Priscilla Chan at a frat party during his second year at college and they started dating in 2003. The couple had a whirlwind romance before they got married in 2012 in the grounds of his mansion. They had their first child, a daughter in 2015. Their second daughter was born in August 2017. Zuckerberg and his wife welcomed their third daughter in March 2023.

Building Facebook in college

Mark Zuckerberg briefly attended Harvard in 2002 when he had already achieved a "reputation as a programming prodigy. He studied psychology and computer science but dropped out of the college in 2004 after he launched "Thefacebook", originally located at thefacebook, in partnership with his roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes.

He slowly built the platform and made it one of the most successful businesses in the world. Zuckerberg took Facebook public in 2012; he now owns about 13% of the company's stock.

Meta and Zuckerberg's rise

In January 2019, Zuckerberg laid plans to integrate an end-to-end encrypted system for three major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook changed its name to Meta in 2021 to shift the company's focus to the metaverse.

“The biggest risk is not taking any risk... In a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” “Figuring out what the next big trend is tells us what we should focus on.” “Once you have a product that you are happy with, you the need to centralize things to continue growth.” “I always tell people that you should only hire people to be on your team if you would work for them.” “You get a reputation for stability if you are stable for years.”

Starting with simple tasks builds momentum and confidence. Visible progress can motivate tackling more complex challenges. Focus on incremental achievements to drive long-term success.

More quotes by Mark ZuckerbergKey Takeaways