Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And Other Celebrities Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. On this day, families and friends gather for festive meals and exchange gifts.

To mark this joyous festival, people exchange best wishes by saying 'Eid Mubarak' - an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".

In an adorable video montage of hugging scenes for its hit movies, Aamir Khan Productions wished everyone a happy Eid.“This Eid, hold your loved ones a little closer. Eid Mubarak,” they wrote.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt message to mark the festival and prayed for peace.

“Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone's lives,” he wrote on X

Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty hoped for love and peace for all on Eid.“May our homes be full of love, hearts even fuller and may we always find reasons to sit together, share a meal, and just be grateful for everything we have. Praying for love & peace. Eid Mubarak.”

On Instagram story, Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor also wished their fans Eid Mubarak.

Anupam Kher wrote:“Eid Mubarak!! Love, Peace and Prayers!”

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi also shared a picture to wish his fans a happy Eid.

Legendary actor-turned -politician Kamal Haasan also shared Eid wishes on his X handle.

“To my dear Muslim brothers and sisters celebrating the festival of Eid, which teaches us that true service lies in feeding hungry stomachs and wiping away the tears of the humble, my warm Ramadan greetings,” He wrote in Tamil.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun posted Eid wishes on his social media account and said,“Eid Mubarak. Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.”

RRR and War 2 star Jt NTR wrote:“Eid Mubarak. Wishing you love, togetherness and beautiful moments with your loved ones.”

Renowned actor-director Mammootty shared his picture and wrote:“Eid Mubarak”

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X,“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. May the spirit of faith, compassion, and generosity guide us all!”

VVS Laxman shared,“May this Eid bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. Eid Mubarak!”

Mohammad Kaif posted heartwarming pictures from his own Eid celebrations with family and close ones. He wrote,“Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!”