Role Of Msmes In Advancing India's Manufacturing Ecosystem Highlighted At Defence Conclave

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Defence Industries Conclave (NDIC) 2026, organised by the Department of Defence Production, concluded at the Manekshaw Centre after two days of deliberations on advanced manufacturing technologies and industry participation in defence production.

Held under the theme 'Advanced Manufacturing Technologies', the conclave brought together MSMEs, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), private defence firms, innovators, policymakers and academia to discuss ways to strengthen India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and accelerate adoption of emerging technologies.

Addressing the valedictory session, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth highlighted the critical role of MSMEs, startups and innovators in boosting India's industrial base and advancing self-reliance in defence.

He noted that these entities are contributing significantly to strengthening defence capabilities and addressing evolving security challenges.

Describing MSMEs and startups as key drivers of innovation, he said they are central to India's ambition of becoming a global defence manufacturing hub and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the sector and expressed confidence in achieving targets of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports and Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production by 2030.

He also pointed out that the record allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the defence sector in the Union Budget 2026-27 offers significant opportunities for MSMEs and startups to expand their role in the ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), said the conclave provided a platform for MSMEs to directly engage with DPSUs, industry leaders and policymakers.

He added that the discussions enabled stakeholders to identify opportunities for collaboration, technology development and supply chain integration.

He further emphasised that the interactions helped highlight technology gaps, capability requirements and avenues for partnership across the defence manufacturing value chain, reinforcing the importance of innovation and MSME participation in enhancing India's global competitiveness in defence production.

(KNN Bureau)