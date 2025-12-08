403
Orban Warns EU is Preparing for War with Russia
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asserted that the European Union is gearing up for a potential conflict with Russia and intends to be fully prepared by 2030.
Addressing an anti-war demonstration on Saturday, Orban claimed that Europe is already taking steps toward a direct military clash.
He outlined a typical four-stage path that often leads to war: severing diplomatic ties, enforcing sanctions, halting economic cooperation, and ultimately engaging in armed hostilities. According to him, many of these measures have already been implemented.
“There is the official European Union position that by 2030 it must be ready for war,” Orban stated.
He further argued that European nations are transitioning toward a “war economy,” with some EU members allegedly reorganizing their transportation and industrial sectors to prioritize weapons manufacturing.
The Hungarian leader highlighted Budapest’s firm stance against war. “Hungary’s task at the same time is to keep Europe from going to war,” he remarked.
Orban has frequently criticized the EU’s approach to the Ukraine crisis. Hungary has consistently resisted sanctions on Russia, opposed military assistance to Kiev, and called for diplomatic negotiations rather than escalation.
His warning aligns with recent comments from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, both of whom have indicated that a confrontation between Europe and Russia could become increasingly likely in the years ahead.
