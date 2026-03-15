Chatgpt App Integrations: How To Connect Spotify, Canva And Other Apps

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) OpenAI has introduced app integrations inside ChatGPT, allowing users to connect external services directly to the AI assistant and ask it to perform tasks using their existing accounts.

The feature lets ChatGPT interact with supported platforms so users can complete actions more easily. For example, if you connect Spotify, you could ask ChatGPT to create a personalised playlist based on your listening habits and have it appear directly inside your Spotify account.

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The integration is designed to make ChatGPT more useful for everyday tasks by linking it with services people already use.

How ChatGPT app integrations work

Once connected, ChatGPT can interact with certain data from the linked app to perform tasks or generate personalised responses.

For example, with Spotify integration enabled, ChatGPT could access your listening history, playlists, and music preferences to recommend songs or create playlists tailored to your taste.

The goal is to allow ChatGPT to move beyond simple text responses and perform real actions across connected apps, making it more like a digital assistant.

How to connect apps to ChatGPT

Setting up app integrations is designed to be straightforward.

Users first need to log into their ChatGPT account. After that, there are two main ways to connect apps:

1. Connect through prompts

You can simply type the name of the app at the beginning of your prompt. ChatGPT will guide you through signing in and linking the service.

2. Connect through Settings

Users can also manage integrations manually:

Open ChatGPT Go to Settings Click Apps

Browse available apps

Select the one you want and sign in to connect your account

Once connected, ChatGPT can begin interacting with that service depending on the permissions granted.

Is the feature available in the UAE?

Yes, users in the UAE who have access to the latest version of ChatGPT should be able to see the Apps section inside the Settings menu if the feature is available to their account.

However, the list of supported apps may vary, and some integrations could roll out over time.

Privacy considerations when linking apps

While integrations can make ChatGPT more useful, they also involve sharing some personal data.

When you connect an app, ChatGPT may be able to view any information linked to that app. This data allows the AI to personalise recommendations and automate tasks. However, users should always review the permissions requested during the sign-in process before granting access.

And if users change their mind, connected apps can be removed easily.

All linked services appear inside the Apps section in ChatGPT Settings. From there, users can disconnect any integration instantly, which stops ChatGPT from accessing that service's data.

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