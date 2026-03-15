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Dangerous Snow and Climate Shifts Fuel Avalanche Risk in Alps
(MENAFN) From a helicopter hovering above the Alps, one can see the marks left by recent avalanches cutting across the snowy slopes.
This season, more than 100 people have reportedly died in the mountains, according to European avalanche monitoring authorities—a figure not seen in the past eight years.
As the helicopter navigates the jagged ridges, skiers appear like tiny ants, waiting at lifts or making their way down various runs. The dense snow blanketing the Tarentaise—a dramatic network of valleys in the heart of the French Alps—creates a stunning yet dangerous environment.
“As with all around the world, the climate is changing,” said Frédéric Bonnevie, a mountain guide and patroller with 32 years of experience. He noted that winters have become shorter, with the best powder now found at higher elevations.
Despite the thick snow this season, its instability has contributed to a sharp increase in avalanche fatalities. Bonnevie explained that while piste conditions can be controlled, off-piste areas remain unpredictable, posing significant risks for skiers.
“A lot of the victims are skiers who come here often, are technically skilled, but aren't necessarily connoisseurs of the mountain environment,” said Stéphane Bornet, director of a French snow safety organization. He added that many lacked essential safety equipment, such as transceivers to locate themselves or shovels, and failed to conduct basic research on their intended routes.
This season, more than 100 people have reportedly died in the mountains, according to European avalanche monitoring authorities—a figure not seen in the past eight years.
As the helicopter navigates the jagged ridges, skiers appear like tiny ants, waiting at lifts or making their way down various runs. The dense snow blanketing the Tarentaise—a dramatic network of valleys in the heart of the French Alps—creates a stunning yet dangerous environment.
“As with all around the world, the climate is changing,” said Frédéric Bonnevie, a mountain guide and patroller with 32 years of experience. He noted that winters have become shorter, with the best powder now found at higher elevations.
Despite the thick snow this season, its instability has contributed to a sharp increase in avalanche fatalities. Bonnevie explained that while piste conditions can be controlled, off-piste areas remain unpredictable, posing significant risks for skiers.
“A lot of the victims are skiers who come here often, are technically skilled, but aren't necessarily connoisseurs of the mountain environment,” said Stéphane Bornet, director of a French snow safety organization. He added that many lacked essential safety equipment, such as transceivers to locate themselves or shovels, and failed to conduct basic research on their intended routes.
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