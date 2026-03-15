UAE Retailers Continuing Discounts During Ramadan And Eid Despite Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE retailers said they're continuing Ramadan offers and discounts, as they have sufficient supplies and well-stocked shelves to meet customer needs amid the ongoing regional military conflict.

Top retailers told Khaleej Times that they have sufficient supplies for months to meet shoppers' requirements.

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Retail giant Lulu said there is no panic buying among consumers, but only thoughtful, cheerful preparation for the celebrations ahead.

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“Families are not only picking up food essentials but also browsing for new clothes, fashion items, household products, chocolates, and electronics, soaking in the festive spirit. Across the UAE, shelves are well-stocked, and essential items are readily available, reflecting careful planning and support from authorities and retailers alike. There is no panic buying – only thoughtful, cheerful preparation for the celebrations ahead,” it said.

Carrefour said it remains committed to its Ramadan offers, and it is maintaining prices on key commodities and everyday products to provide stability and reassurance for its customers at a time when it matters most.

The UAE's Ministry of Economy and Tourism and major retailers have assured time and again that there is sufficient supply of essential food products in the country. They urged residents not to stock goods due to ongoing regional tensions.

The retailers have been importing fresh food through chartered flights to ensure supply remains uninterrupted.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said they are absolutely continuing with Ramadan offers and discounts.

“In times of uncertainty, we will ensure affordability, availability, and accessibility. Our Ramadan sale is in full swing across all our branches, with attractive discounts on everyday essentials including rice, cooking oils, flour, spices, ghee, canned foods, and much more. We have also made our full range available online,” he said, adding that they're well-stocked.

Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, director of marketing and public relations, Sharjah Cooperative, also confirmed that they continue to offer Ramadan promotions as planned.

“These initiatives are an important part of supporting customers, especially during the holy month, and shoppers can expect attractive discounts and promotions across a wide range of products throughout Ramadan,” he added.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, also assured that they will continue with Ramadan offers and discounts.

ADCoop also confirmed that its supermarkets and supply network are fully prepared to meet customer demand, with strong inventory levels maintained across its branches and logistics centres.

“We continue to ensure the availability of fresh items, essential food and non-food products, while strengthening its sourcing channels and maintaining attractive Ramadan promotions for shoppers across the emirate. During the holy month of Ramadan, we are showcasing a wide selection of Ramadan essentials and Iftar specialities at affordable prices, along with ongoing promotions to support families during this important time,” said Bertrand Loumaye, CEO of ADCoop.

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