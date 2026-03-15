GCC Condemns Second Attack On UAE Consulate General In Iraqi Kurdistan

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The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is condemning the second attack on the UAE Consulate General in Iraq.

GCC's Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has condemned in the strongest terms the second 'blatant attack' targeting the Consulate General of the UAE in Iraqi Kurdistan.

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For the second time in a week, a drone strike targeted the UAE Consulate General in Iraqi Kurdistan, injuring two security personnel and causing damage to the building, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry stressed that attacks on diplomatic missions and premises constitute a“flagrant violation” of the Vienna Convention as well as all international norms and laws

Al Budaiwi stressed that the continued 'treacherous assaults' on the UAE consulate represent 'a gross violation' of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He added that such acts mark a 'dangerous escalation' and pose a threat to the safety and security of diplomats and mission staff.

Al Budaiwi also reaffirmed the GCC's firm support and solidarity with the UAE, reiterating the council's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that undermine regional security and stability.

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