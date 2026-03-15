Indian Airlines Reduce Some UAE Flights Amid Regional Developments

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Indian airlines have scaled back flight operations to Dubai and other UAE destinations amid the rapidly evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo said flight schedules to and from Dubai have been affected.

“Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules,” the airline said in a travel advisory on Sunday, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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Air India and Air India Express also confirmed that they have significantly reduced their services on March 15.

Air India said it will operate only one Delhi–Dubai return flight, while four of its five planned services to Dubai have been cancelled.

Air India Express has cancelled five of its six Dubai flights, operating only a single Delhi–Dubai return service.

The airline also announced wider disruptions across the UAE network.

All five Air India Express flights to Abu Dhabi have been cancelled, while services to Sharjah are expected to continue, with flights planned to and from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Flights to Ras Al Khaimah are also expected to operate on limited routes, including services linking the emirate with Kozhikode and Kochi.

Airlines cautioned that even these operations remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of departure.

Passengers affected by cancellations or temporary suspensions have been offered the option to rebook on a future flight at no additional cost or seek a full refund, the carriers said.

Air India, AIX to operate 32 non-scheduled flights between India, UAE on March 9 Air India, Air India Express plan to operate 72 flights to Middle East on March 15