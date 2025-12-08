Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Leaders Applaud Peace Accord Between DR Congo, Rwanda

2025-12-08 02:25:41
(MENAFN) African leaders have expressed support for the US-mediated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, describing it as a chance to bring an end to decades of unrest in the Great Lakes region.

On Thursday, the governments of Congo and Rwanda formalized a “historic” peace and economic accord, brokered by the United States, aimed at halting hostilities in eastern Congo, an area destabilized by a prolonged M23 rebel campaign.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame lauded President Trump’s peacemaking efforts, stating that Trump “saw the opportunity to contribute to peace, (and) he immediately took it.”

Kagame emphasized that numerous attempts at mediation have been undertaken in the past, but none succeeded in addressing the core problems.

He added that the US-led accord provides “everything needed to end this conflict once and for all.”

He warned that if the agreement fails or does not proceed as intended, “the responsibility will not lie with President Trump, but with ourselves.”

Acknowledging that the journey toward peace will involve “ups and downs,” Kagame stressed: “It's up to us in Africa, working with our partners, to consolidate and expand this peace.”

He reiterated that Kigali’s “only objective is and has always been” to ensure Rwanda’s safety and security.

Looking ahead, Kagame said, “We now only want to look forward in a confident expectation of a prosperous and stable future.”

