Türkiye Gets Urged to Address Climate-Induced Migration at COP31
(MENAFN) Caroline Holt, director of Climate, Disaster, and Crisis at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), painted a sobering portrait of global climate impacts.
She emphasized that Türkiye should emphasize climate-related migration and champion the needs of vulnerable populations during the upcoming UN climate change conference, COP31.
Speaking at the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Holt remarked, “We’re seeing a lot getting more intensified because of climate change. And it’s not just the frequency of those disasters, but actually the intensity.” She highlighted that climate change is not only increasing the number of disasters but also their severity.
Holt pointed out that disasters are occurring in quick succession, giving communities almost no time to recuperate before the next crisis strikes.
She explained that populations affected by climate emergencies are frequently confronted with another catastrophe before they can fully recover, noting, "So we're seeing more and more of this type of disaster as well.”
Economic fragility further exacerbates the issue, with low-income nations suffering the most. Holt stated, “People are finding themselves in more economically vulnerable situations. We're finding that those places hit the worst by the climate crisis are most often the more vulnerable countries of the world.”
She added that weak institutions and political systems, coupled with insufficient support structures, worsen the impact of disasters.
“Where maybe institutions, political systems, and systems to support the population are not as robust as they could be. So we're seeing more and more disasters as a result of climate change that are undermining the systems and the ability of countries and communities themselves to recover,” Holt concluded.
