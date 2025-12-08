MSDF Launches Initiative To Promote Volunteer Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) yesterday launched the National Volunteer Work Lab, under the auspices and in the presence of Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi. Representatives from various governmental, private, and youth sectors in Qatar participated in the launch.

The launch of the lab is part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen national partnerships, develop the volunteer work sector, and support the participation of youth and specialised entities in shaping the future of volunteer work in the country.

Addressing the launching event, the Minister of Social Development and Family emphasised that volunteering is not a secondary activity, but rather a fundamental pillar in strengthening social and family cohesion and in building a society capable of participation, contribution, and development. She noted that the Ministry plays a pivotal role in organising and developing the volunteer work sector, ensuring its readiness, sustainability, and enhancing its positive impact.

She noted that the launch of the National Volunteer Work Lab initiative aims to create a new space for dialogue, development, and innovation among government, private, and youth entities, with the goal of unifying efforts, aligning national priorities, and establishing joint mechanisms.

The Minister emphasized that the success of this day depends on the insights and recommendations presented by the working teams, and on the cooperation of all partners from various sectors.

The National Volunteer Work Lab is a program based on an interactive volunteer model implemented in several phases, with the participation of representatives from volunteer organizations and centers across the country. The model works to generate practical ideas and proposals that contribute to building a more organized, sustainable, and impactful volunteer sector. This is achieved by bringing together volunteer entities in a shared development space that relies on two methodologies: design thinking and social labs. The program contributes to activating national objectives and enhancing integration among government, private, and youth entities through specialized workshops.

The launch of the lab aims to enhance national coordination in the field of volunteer work, and to develop the volunteer work system by establishing joint mechanisms and generating practical solutions that support building a sustainable and more impactful organized volunteer sector for society.