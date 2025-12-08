A Song From America Reaches Kashmir With A Plea For Healing
By Fiza Masoodi
From urban clinics to rural centers, doctors say more young people are coming in with addiction issues, especially involving heroin and new synthetic drugs.
Official records show the same trend. Families whisper about it at home. Teachers say they notice subtle signs in their classrooms.ADVERTISEMENT
The worry has grown silently, turning addiction into one of Kashmir's most pressing public concerns.
Now, a new song from the Kashmiri American diaspora is trying to break through that silence.
“Needle to Noor” begins with a soft, prayer-like tune that opens into a gentle plea for honesty.
The collective behind it, SufiPulse, uses the shift from needle to noor, or light, to describe the long, difficult walk from despair back to life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment