A Song From America Reaches Kashmir With A Plea For Healing

By Fiza Masoodi

From urban clinics to rural centers, doctors say more young people are coming in with addiction issues, especially involving heroin and new synthetic drugs.

Official records show the same trend. Families whisper about it at home. Teachers say they notice subtle signs in their classrooms.

The worry has grown silently, turning addiction into one of Kashmir's most pressing public concerns.

Now, a new song from the Kashmiri American diaspora is trying to break through that silence.

“Needle to Noor” begins with a soft, prayer-like tune that opens into a gentle plea for honesty.

The collective behind it, SufiPulse, uses the shift from needle to noor, or light, to describe the long, difficult walk from despair back to life.