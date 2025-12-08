Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Injured In Separate Bear Attacks In Doda


2025-12-08 02:03:26
Representational Photo

Jammu- Two persons, including a woman, were injured after a wild bear attacked them in separate incidents in the Kashtigarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the injured have been identified as Rubina, and Muneer.

Locals rushed to help and managed to drive the bear back into the forest, the officials said. Both were taken to hospital.

Kashmir Observer

