Extension Of Charter Agreement Of The Cruise Ferry Silja Europa
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Tallink Silja OY and Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands extended the charter agreement for the cruise ferry Silja Europa until 31 January 2027 with the option of extending the agreement for another year.
Anneli Simm
AS Tallink Grupp
The cruise ferry has been chartered out since August 2022 and is used to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.

Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp




