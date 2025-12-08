Periodic Announcement On The Acquisition Of The Bank's Own Shares And Its Results (Week 1)
|Transaction overview
|Date
|Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units)
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|Total value of transactions (EUR)
|2025.12.01
|-
|-
|-
|2025.12.02
|175,000
|0.929
|162,650.00
|2025.12.03
|175,000
|0.928
|162,400.00
|2025.12.04
|75,000
|0.928
|69,600.00
|2025.12.05
|107,415
|0.929
|99,771.18
|Total acquired during the current week
|532,415
|0.929
|494,421.18
|Total acquired during the programme period
|532,415
|0.929
|494,421.18
The Bank's own bought-back shares: 3,670,250 units.
Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 4,202,665 units of own shares representing 0.64 % of the Bank's issued shares.
Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.
