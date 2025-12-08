OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

08 December 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 05 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 8,895 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 8,895 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 566.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 567.56p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,750,449 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,750,449.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 05-12-2025 16:28:36 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpNp 05-12-2025 16:28:36 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpNv 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 177 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpHN 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpHT 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 271 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGb 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 200 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGd 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGi 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 435 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGu 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 177 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGw 05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 1 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGy 05-12-2025 16:26:38 GBp 80 566.50 XLON xeaNdmzSpVV 05-12-2025 16:25:13 GBp 674 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSmXZ 05-12-2025 16:20:53 GBp 316 567.50 XLON xeaNdmzSmr5 05-12-2025 16:20:53 GBp 23 567.50 XLON xeaNdmzSmr7 05-12-2025 16:20:53 GBp 435 567.50 XLON xeaNdmzSmrC 05-12-2025 16:19:40 GBp 403 568.00 XLON xeaNdmzSmsI 05-12-2025 16:10:32 GBp 359 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSmxe 05-12-2025 15:46:54 GBp 560 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSnXQ 05-12-2025 15:43:20 GBp 1,390 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSnlN 05-12-2025 15:43:20 GBp 204 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSnlP 05-12-2025 08:14:57 GBp 278 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSh@X 05-12-2025 08:06:15 GBp 475 566.00 XLON xeaNdmzSh9d 05-12-2025 08:06:15 GBp 553 566.50 XLON xeaNdmzSh9o



