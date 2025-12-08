Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2025-12-08 02:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
08 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 05 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 8,895 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 8,895 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 566.00p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 567.56p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,750,449 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,750,449.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
05-12-2025 16:28:36 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpNp
05-12-2025 16:28:36 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpNv
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 177 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpHN
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpHT
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 271 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGb
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 200 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGd
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 471 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGi
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 435 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGu
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 177 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGw
05-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 1 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSpGy
05-12-2025 16:26:38 GBp 80 566.50 XLON xeaNdmzSpVV
05-12-2025 16:25:13 GBp 674 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSmXZ
05-12-2025 16:20:53 GBp 316 567.50 XLON xeaNdmzSmr5
05-12-2025 16:20:53 GBp 23 567.50 XLON xeaNdmzSmr7
05-12-2025 16:20:53 GBp 435 567.50 XLON xeaNdmzSmrC
05-12-2025 16:19:40 GBp 403 568.00 XLON xeaNdmzSmsI
05-12-2025 16:10:32 GBp 359 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSmxe
05-12-2025 15:46:54 GBp 560 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSnXQ
05-12-2025 15:43:20 GBp 1,390 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSnlN
05-12-2025 15:43:20 GBp 204 569.00 XLON xeaNdmzSnlP
05-12-2025 08:14:57 GBp 278 567.00 XLON xeaNdmzSh@X
05-12-2025 08:06:15 GBp 475 566.00 XLON xeaNdmzSh9d
05-12-2025 08:06:15 GBp 553 566.50 XLON xeaNdmzSh9o



Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

