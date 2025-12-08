Pharming Group To Participate In Oppenheimer Movers In Rare Disease Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit on December 11, 2025 in New York City. This invitation-only event brings together innovative companies and investors focused on rare diseases.

Anurag Relan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, will participate in a fireside chat focused on the hereditary angioedema (HAE) market at 1:50 pm ET / 19:50 CET.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Investor Relations at ... or your Oppenheimer representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit

