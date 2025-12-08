Pharming Group To Participate In Oppenheimer Movers In Rare Disease Summit
Anurag Relan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, will participate in a fireside chat focused on the hereditary angioedema (HAE) market at 1:50 pm ET / 19:50 CET.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Investor Relations at ... or your Oppenheimer representative.
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.
For more information, visit
For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: ...
Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: ...
U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038
Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
