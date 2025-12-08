Renaissance Dhaka Hosts Christmas Cake Mixing And Tree Lighting

Dhaka: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel welcomed the Christmas season with a vibrant cake-mixing and tree-lighting ceremony held today at GBC, Lobby Level.

Media representatives, influencers, guests, and associates joined the celebration, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

The hotel's General Manager, Md Al Amin, along with heads of departments and associates, led the traditional cake-mixing ritual, symbolising togetherness and the anticipation of the upcoming festive season.

A blend of fruit syrups, dried fruits, candied peels, nuts, and aromatic spices marked the start of the hotel's holiday culinary preparations.

The highlight of the event was the Christmas tree-lighting, which illuminated the lobby and officially ushered in the holiday spirit. Guests, media partners, and influencers were also treated to a special high tea.

The event was covered by a wide range of media outlets, including Channel i, Maasranga TV, Ekattor TV, Channel 9, Independent TV, SA TV, DBC News, Dhaka FM, Prothom Alo, The Bangladesh Monitor, The Current View, The Daily Sun, The Business Standard, Ice Today, Canvas, The Fame Magazine, The Daily Ittefaq, and bdnews24, among others.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel extended warm wishes for a joyful festive season and looks forward to welcoming guests to its upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

