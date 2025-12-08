Dhaka Regency Unveils Victory Day Festive Offers

Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has announced its“DHAKA REGENCY BijoyUllash” festive offers to celebrate the spirit of Victory Day and the joy of togetherness.

The celebration features a range of experiences for families and food lovers.

As part of the BijoyUllash programme, guests can enjoy a specially curated festive buffet dinner at Grandiose Restaurant with a“Dine 3 for BDT 8,333 Net” offer.

The hotel is also offering exclusive room packages and discounts across selected outlets, including a“Buy 1 Get 1” offer on burgers and pizzas, a 25pc discount at the spa, and a 16pc discount at Comfee Lounge, turning Victory Day into a celebration of taste, comfort and luxury.

With a festive ambiance and its signature hospitality, Dhaka Regency aims to share the true essence of Bijoy with all its guests.

Adding a creative touch to the celebration, the hotel will host the“Bijoy Kids' Art Competition 2025” on 14 December at 10 a.m., giving children a platform to express their imagination through themes of patriotism, freedom and Bangladesh's heritage.

The competition will feature prizes, certificates and special recognition for outstanding artworks.

Dhaka Regency's management said the initiative reflects the hotel's commitment to celebrating national pride while engaging families and nurturing young creativity.

With festive flavours, joyful events and children's creative expression, Dhaka Regency's BijoyUllash and Bijoy Kids' Art Competition 2025 aim to offer a memorable Victory Day experience for all.

