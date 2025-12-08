Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna: Education, Early Jobs And Career Journey

Gaurav Khanna Education: How educated is Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna? Find out about his schooling, college degree, job before acting, and the full story of his journey into the TV industry.

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19, beating four finalists in the grand finale. Known for his calm and strong strategy, he won the trophy and ₹50 lakh prize money.

During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav impressed not just the audience but also Salman Khan with his behavior and maturity. Now a nationwide topic, everyone wants to know about his education and his job before becoming a TV star.

Gaurav Khanna is a big name on TV, but his educational background is just as strong. He studied at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur, and later completed his MBA in Mumbai. After his MBA, he started his career not as an actor, but as a corporate professional.

Few know that before acting, Gaurav was a marketing manager at an IT firm. He worked in the corporate sector for about a year. He left his job to pursue his passion for acting.

Gaurav started with a small role in the show 'Siddhant' in 2005. He then did popular shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum, and CID. But his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa made him a household name.

In Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav avoided needless fights and stayed focused on tasks. Salman Khan was impressed by his conduct. Before this, he also won Celebrity MasterChef India in 2025.