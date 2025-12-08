Sneak Peak Into Sharmila Tagore's Pataudi House: Know Net Worth Of Actress On Her 82Nd Birthday

Sharmila Tagore Birthday: Sharmila Tagore, celebrating 82nd birthday, offers rare blend of cinematic legacy, royal heritage. Her elegant Delhi home and historic Pataudi Palace reflect timeless charm, rich family history, and extraordinary net worth

Sharmila Tagore divides her time between her serene white residence in Delhi's Vasant Vihar and the historic Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Her Delhi home reflects her love for art, filled with paintings, antiques, and family photographs, creating a warm modern space. In contrast, the Pataudi Palace – also known as Ibrahim Kothi – is a grand estate steeped in heritage, where she ensures everything blends tradition with comfort.

The Pataudi Palace, owned by her son Saif Ali Khan, remains the heart of the family. Sharmila plays a key role in its upkeep, maintaining its royal charm, colonial architecture, and antique-filled interiors. The estate is known for its sprawling lawns, vintage décor, and rich family history. Interestingly, Saif once revealed that the palace displays no personal photos of Sharmila, a detail that highlights her humility despite her legendary stature.

Born into the culturally renowned Tagore family of Bengal, Sharmila made her debut at just 13 in Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar. She later entered Hindi cinema with Kashmir Ki Kali, becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of her time. Her marriage to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi connected her to another illustrious lineage – the royal family of Pataudi – and their union remains one of the most iconic Bollywood–cricket stories.

After the passing of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila inherited an estate valued at around Rs 2,700 crore, as reported by various media outlets. The expansive properties, palatial homes, and vast land holdings are now overseen by her daughter, Saba Ali Khan. Sharmila's family tree beautifully intertwines the legacies of the Tagores, the Pataudis, and later the Kapoors through Saif Ali Khan's marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. On her 82nd birthday, her life stands as a blend of cinematic brilliance, cultural heritage, and royal lineage.