403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Final Call for International Applicants: Limited Seats for Joramco Academy’s January 2026 Intake
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 07 December 2025 — Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), announces that limited seats remain for international students wishing to join its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program starting January 2026. The Academy delivers a comprehensive four-year learning journey that blends theory with hands-on experience inside Joramco’s state-of-the-art hangars. The program is structured into two years of theoretical learning followed by two years of practical training, ensuring graduates are career-ready upon completion.
To support an industry-focused learning environment, Joramco Academy is equipped with modern classrooms, workshops, dedicated utilities, and a full aircraft hangar and ramp area with a Boeing 737 aircraft dedicated for training. This exclusive aircraft is a testament to the Academy’s commitment to developing practical skills that meet evolving job market needs.
Beyond academic excellence, the Academy fosters a welcoming international environment in Jordan, a country known for its safety and hospitality. Dedicated student support services help international students feel at home, offering cultural guidance and assistance in securing suitable accommodation. Additional benefits include free transportation and health insurance throughout the entire study period.
On another note, Joramco Academy offers the only Aircraft Maintenance program in Jordan that fulfills the requirements for both EASA and CARC licensing. As an approved testing center, it enables students to apply for their certifications without the need to travel abroad.
Applicants must hold a high school certificate, demonstrate English proficiency, and be motivated to take off to new heights in their aviation career.
Sharing his enthusiasm for the new cohort, Laurence Beraldo, Head of Academy at Joramco, said, “At Joramco Academy, our mission is to prepare the next generation of aircraft maintenance engineers through a learning journey that blends theory with hands-on experience inside Joramco’s hangars. With demand for certified engineers rising globally, this final call is an opportunity for international students to join a program that meets both EASA and CARC requirements while training in one of the region’s safest and most welcoming environments.”
For more information, please visit the Academy’s official website (, contact the team via email (...), phone Ext, or WhatsApp.
To support an industry-focused learning environment, Joramco Academy is equipped with modern classrooms, workshops, dedicated utilities, and a full aircraft hangar and ramp area with a Boeing 737 aircraft dedicated for training. This exclusive aircraft is a testament to the Academy’s commitment to developing practical skills that meet evolving job market needs.
Beyond academic excellence, the Academy fosters a welcoming international environment in Jordan, a country known for its safety and hospitality. Dedicated student support services help international students feel at home, offering cultural guidance and assistance in securing suitable accommodation. Additional benefits include free transportation and health insurance throughout the entire study period.
On another note, Joramco Academy offers the only Aircraft Maintenance program in Jordan that fulfills the requirements for both EASA and CARC licensing. As an approved testing center, it enables students to apply for their certifications without the need to travel abroad.
Applicants must hold a high school certificate, demonstrate English proficiency, and be motivated to take off to new heights in their aviation career.
Sharing his enthusiasm for the new cohort, Laurence Beraldo, Head of Academy at Joramco, said, “At Joramco Academy, our mission is to prepare the next generation of aircraft maintenance engineers through a learning journey that blends theory with hands-on experience inside Joramco’s hangars. With demand for certified engineers rising globally, this final call is an opportunity for international students to join a program that meets both EASA and CARC requirements while training in one of the region’s safest and most welcoming environments.”
For more information, please visit the Academy’s official website (, contact the team via email (...), phone Ext, or WhatsApp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment