TVK Files Fresh Application For Dec 16 Erode Rally After Police Deny Permission

Erode, Dec 8 (IANS) After district police denied permission citing space and security concerns, TVK, the party of actor-politician Vijay, on Monday filed a fresh application seeking approval to hold his proposed public rally in Erode on December 16, signalling its determination to go ahead with the key campaign event despite the initial setback.

Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is intensifying his state-wide political outreach ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

As part of this campaign push, a major public meeting had been planned in the Erode district. On Monday morning, TVK's State Executive Committee Chief Coordinator Sengottaiyan, along with senior party administrators, met Erode Collector Kandhasamy at the Collectorate camp office in Sampath Nagar and formally submitted a petition seeking permission for the December 16 rally.

A parallel representation was also made to the Erode District Superintendent of Police. The rally was earlier proposed at a seven-acre private vacant land near Pavalathampalayam on the Erode–Perundurai Road. However, the site was inspected by a police team led by Superintendent of Police Sujatha, following which permission was denied.

Police officials reportedly cited inadequate space, crowd management challenges and potential safety risks as the main reasons for rejecting the venue.

Following the denial, Sengottaiyan held urgent consultations with TVK's district-level executives to identify an alternative location. As a result, a new site near Perundurai has now been shortlisted. A fresh application seeking police clearance for the revised venue was submitted later in the day.

“We will conduct the rally strictly in accordance with government rules and security guidelines once permission is granted,” Sengottaiyan said.

When asked whether senior former ministers from other parties were likely to join TVK during the Erode rally, Sengottaiyan gave a guarded response, saying,“Wait till the 16th”.

Meanwhile, Vijay's campaign schedule continues without pause. With the Erode programme facing uncertainty, he is set to address a public meeting on Tuesday in Puducherry.

Party leaders said this reflects Vijay's resolve to keep up the campaign momentum across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.

TVK sources added that more rallies and organisational meetings are being planned across western Tamil Nadu in the coming weeks as the party gears up for its first major electoral battle in 2026.