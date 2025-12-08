403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungarian PM, high-level delegation to pay visit to Turkey
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to visit Türkiye on Monday, accompanied by a senior delegation, according to general statements released on Sunday.
The trip comes at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Officials said Orban will participate in the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as noted by Turkish communications director Burhanettin Duran on local social media.
During the visit, both sides are expected to review every dimension of their expanding strategic partnership and hold discussions on major regional and international developments. Duran indicated that several agreements are likely to be signed, aiming to further reinforce the legal and institutional framework of bilateral ties.
The trip comes at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Officials said Orban will participate in the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as noted by Turkish communications director Burhanettin Duran on local social media.
During the visit, both sides are expected to review every dimension of their expanding strategic partnership and hold discussions on major regional and international developments. Duran indicated that several agreements are likely to be signed, aiming to further reinforce the legal and institutional framework of bilateral ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment