Germany has no plan to recognize Palestinian state in near future—Merz
(MENAFN) According to general reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made clear that Berlin has no intention of recognizing a Palestinian state “in the foreseeable future,” even as public pressure grows over Germany’s stance amid Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.
Speaking at a joint press appearance in Jerusalem, Merz argued that the priority is gradual implementation of the current peace framework, stressing that its outcome remains uncertain.
He stated: “What matters now is implementing this peace plan step by step, and none of us knows today what the outcome will be. Because this is the case, the federal government, unlike other European states, has refrained from recognizing a Palestinian state at this early stage. We will not do so in the foreseeable future either….”
He insisted that Berlin’s position remains unchanged: “The German federal government remains of the opinion that recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end—not the beginning—of such a process (peace negotiations).” Merz reinforced this by adding: “A two-state solution can only be achieved through negotiations.”
According to accounts, Merz also referenced broader diplomatic goals, saying Germany aims to help shape “a new Middle East” in which Israel’s security and recognition are guaranteed. He added that Berlin believes the eventual creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel offers the strongest pathway toward that vision.
Germany’s unwavering alignment with Israel throughout the conflict has sparked significant criticism domestically. Reports note that nearly 200 scholars, policy experts, and public figures issued an appeal in October urging the government to break with what they described as a policy of “blind loyalty” to Israel and to halt crackdowns on pro-Palestinian voices. The group called for a fundamental reset of Germany’s Middle East policy based on international law rather than historical guilt.
