Indigo Chaos: Guwahati Passenger Stranded, Flights Cancelled Nationwide

Passenger Stranded at Guwahati Airport

IndiGo's ongoing nationwide flight disruptions have left passengers at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport facing cancellations, unanswered queries, and mounting travel costs on Monday. One visibly distressed passenger shared her ordeal with ANI after being stranded for days without clarity or assistance.

The traveller, who had flown from Jaipur to Guwahati, said her scheduled return flight on December 5 at 5:55 PM was abruptly cancelled, triggering chaos at the airport. "I had come from Jaipur and had a return ticket for December 5 in an IndiGo flight scheduled at 5.55 PM. It was cancelled, and there was a lot of chaos at the airport, due to which the staff closed the window, and we went back," she said.

She added that she made repeated attempts over the next three days to reschedule his ticket or contact IndiGo's grievance team, but said customer support did not respond. "I tried for 3 days, but neither my ticket was rescheduled nor did the grievance contact number respond," she said.

"We finally booked a ticket on Air India two days ago, which cost us ₹25,800," the passenger said, adding that they are still waiting for IndiGo to refund the original fare. "We are trying, but there has been no refund yet," she further added.

Widespread Disruptions Across India

Meanwhile, air travel across India has been in chaos with widespread IndiGo flight disruptions on Monday, and major airports across the country reported extensive cancellations.

Cancellations at Major Airports

Ahmedabad Airport reported 18 IndiGo cancellations by 8 AM, including nine arrivals and nine departures. However, airport authorities confirmed that terminal and airside operations remained smooth and that passenger facilitation was being handled. 21 IndiGo flights operated during this period, including seven arrivals and 14 departures.

At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), a total of 127 IndiGo flights were cancelled, with 65 arrivals and 62 departures affected. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) also saw a severe impact, with 77 IndiGo flights disrupted as of today, including 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled, according to airport authorities.

Furthermore, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) recorded the highest number of cancellations so far today, with 75 departures and 59 arrivals, 134 flights in total, being called off. The large-scale disruptions prompted Delhi Airport to issue an advisory urging passengers to check their latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, passengers at Chennai International Airport, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Assam's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport were stranded in terminal areas as they waited for updates on their flights. Jaipur International Airport also reported multiple IndiGo cancellations, including flights to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. However, airport authorities confirmed that the situation remained calm, with no major issues reported among passengers despite the cancellations. (ANI)

