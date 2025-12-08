PM Modi's Policies Fulfilled Social Justice Objectives: Arjun Meghwal

PM Modi's Policies Fulfilled Social Justice Objectives

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that over the last 11 years, the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have fulfilled their basic objectives in the field of social justice.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Meghwal said, "In today's agenda, our subject is social justice. We looked at it in the basic concept of the constitution, examined it, and understood it. After that, when there was a debate in the parliament, and it is still going on, the mention of social justice is common. In the last 11 years, PM Modi's policies have fulfilled the objectives of social justice in the field. For example, if someone had a Kutcha house, and it became permanent during the current government, that is social justice. If someone did not have electricity in their house, then during this government, they got electricity."

Acknowledging Past, Correcting Mistakes

Meghwal said that Prime Minister Modi has acknowledged the contributions of all past leaders while also correcting past mistakes. He added that the Lok Sabha will hold a 10-hour discussion on Vande Mataram starting today, with the Prime Minister set to initiate it, and the debate will continue in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. "PM Modi has said this from the very beginning, that in the development of this country, all the Prime Ministers have a contribution. He has said this; it is in the record. If the policies of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, the public sees a mistake in them, now, like Article 370, the public is saying that it was a blunder. What will we do in this? What will someone else do? The public is saying that PM Modi has rectified this blunder," he further said.

Parliament to Hold Discussion on Vande Mataram

"Look, today, our last BSE was held. The chairman of the Lok Sabha, who was the chairman, and all the floor leaders of all parties were present there. It was decided that on Monday, there will be a discussion about Vande Matram. The BSE has allotted time for 10 hours. And the discussion of 10 hours will be held in the Lok Sabha today. The Prime Minister will start it. And, tomorrow, it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha," he said

While speaking to ANI, Meghwal highlighted that the current period marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the composition of Vande Mataram. "This period is seeing the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Similarly, it has been 150 years since Vande Mataram was composed. That is also being celebrated, and today, in the Lok Sabha, we have a discussion on it... Social justice has been our agenda. The opposition just talked about it but never worked for it. The Modi government has worked hard to ensure social justice," Meghwal told ANI.

A special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Many important and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' are expected to be highlighted. (ANI)

