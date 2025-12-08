Is Farrhana Dating Bhaskar Bhatt? Here's What Bigg Boss 19'S Runner-Up Has To Say

Bigg Boss 19: Runner-up Farrhana Bhatt condemned rumours that her partner Bhaskar Bhatt "pushed" her internally as "nonsensical" and incorrect.

Hours after Bigg Boss 19's finale on Sunday, first runner-up Farrhana Bhatt blushed as fans flocked to take photographs with her. She may have almost missed out on the prize to Gaurav Khanna, but her enormous fan support and unending internet talk have cemented her as one of the season's most memorable participants.

And, as is common with Bigg Boss, the instant she left the house, she was faced with everything the outside world had said about her. One of the most heated discussions on social media during her tenure was the assertion that she was being'supported' by rumoured lover Bhaskar Bhatt, a former employee of the production company that oversees the reality program.

The media asked Farrhana, and we asked her about rumours that Bhaskar was pushing her internally to help her reach the finale.

"What? Bhaskar helped me? Not at all, and I don't think anyone could accomplish it in a program like this. To be honest, he was the one who warned me, 'Don't tarnish my reputation; at the very least, survive the game for three weeks. He did tell me to be loud and express my true nature. But if they weren't sure whether I could make it for a few weeks, why would they push me? The Laila Majnu actor enquired.

We also informed Farrhana Bhatt that the internet had already written its own storyline, which included a 'love angle' between the two. While Bhaskar remained at her side for the interviews, the runner-up rejected the talk with a mix of surprise and amusement: "No way! He is a really close buddy. In truth, I had only met him once or twice before the concert. He is only a buddy, and nothing more. Bhaskar and I, oh my God, this is ridiculous. I'm hearing this for the first time. Bhaskar and I are simply buddies, and this is the third time we've met in person."

She went on to offer a previous information that clarified the issue. She explained that Bhaskar was the one who first approached her about the project. The actor stated, "He phoned me two years ago, but I was shooting something at the time, so nothing worked out. I had his number saved as 'Bigg Boss' because I didn't even know his name. I received another contact from the producers this year, and I conducted appropriate interviews in many rounds. I'm learning about this from you, and it's hard to imagine that people thought about it. But there's no truth to this.

With the finals still a few hours old, the discussion eventually turned to Gaurav Khanna hoisting the prize. Throughout the season, the two had a tumultuous relationship, and Farrhana was as candid outside the home as she was within. "I still believe he was playing the character for the whole season," she stated, alluding to reports that Gaurav resembled Anuj Kapadia from his daily program, Anupamaa.

"Being called a star, whether in cinema, film, or television, entails a certain level of responsibility. You are showing others that you have values and ideals. But then, when it comes time to stand up to it, you fail. You make the wrong option because your enemies, friends, or whatever are involved. It demonstrates that you are simply a person who talks loud but accomplishes nothing. He has done nothing during the season, and I can definitely say that even when he wins. He won thanks to his followers and the audience. "That's it."

Despite all of the discussions, gossip, and mudslinging that a Bigg Boss finale typically sparks, Farrhana stated that the loss has not dimmed her enthusiasm in the least. "I am feeling fantastic. Because, even if I didn't win the award, I won people's hearts. This means a lot to me. I don't suppose I had that prize in mind; I just wanted to win hearts," the runner-up said.

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 19, which airs on Colours and streams on JioHotstar.