'Operation Sagar Bandhu': India Helps Sri Lanka Rebuild After Cyclone

Rajapaksa Thanks India for Continued Support

Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa on Monday met Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and expressed gratitude for India's continued relief and rescue assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu. During the meeting, the High Commissioner reiterated that India would continue to support the people of Sri Lanka in their rebuilding and recovery efforts.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said, "Hon. MP @RajapaksaNamal met High Commissioner @santjha and thanked India for the ongoing relief and rescue efforts under #OperationSagarBandhu. HC reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka in their efforts to rebuild and recover." Hon. MP @RajapaksaNamal met High Commissioner @santjha and thanked India for the ongoing relief and rescue efforts under #OperationSagarBandhu. HC reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka in their efforts to rebuild and recover.@MEAIndia... twitter/7Hw67KP273 - India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 8, 2025

Joint Rebuilding Efforts Underway

Indian rescue and relief operations continue in full swing as Indian Army engineers have begun joint efforts with Sri Lankan Army engineers to restore vital connectivity for affected communities.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission said the Indian and Sri Lankan Army engineers have begun removing the damaged bridge on the Paranthan-Karachchi-Mullaitivu (A35) road in Kilinochchi."#OperationSagarBandhu rebuilding connectivity!@adgpi Engineers, together with @Sri_Lanka_Army Engineers and the Road Development Authority, have begun removing the damaged bridge on the Paranthan-Karachchi-Mullaitivu (A35) road in Kilinochchi. This joint effort marks another step toward restoring vital connectivity for affected communities." #OperationSagarBandhu rebuilding connectivity!@adgpi Engineers, together with @Sri_Lanka_Army Engineers and the Road Development Authority, have begun removing the damaged bridge on the Paranthan–Karachchi–Mullaitivu (A35) road in Kilinochchi. This joint effort marks another... twitter/4DixvdKBoe - India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 7, 2025

Humanitarian Aid and Medical Assistance

This comes as India has sent about 1000 tonnes of essential food items and clothes to Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, contributed by the people of Tamil Nadu. Of these, about 300 tonnes reached Colombo in 3 Indian Naval Ships on Sunday morning. High Commissioner Santosh Jha handed over the relief materials to Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister for Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development of Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that the Indian Army Field Hospital near Kandy has, since December 5, provided medical assistance to more than 2200 patients affected by Cyclone Ditwah, conducted 67 minor procedures and three operations.

Devastating Impact of Cyclone Ditwah

The death toll has soared to 627, with several hundred people still missing, the Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Cyclone Ditwah has resulted in relentless rain, flash floods and landslides across the island, causing river levels to rise to historic highs, submerging entire towns and causing loss in critical infrastructure. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)