100 Niger Students Reportedly Freed After Mass Kidnapping

Local media in Nigeria have reported that around 100 schoolchildren abducted last month in Niger state have been released, weeks after what was described as one of the country's worst mass kidnappings.

The Christian Association of Nigeria earlier said 303 students and 12 staff members from St. Mary's Catholic boarding school in the village of Paikoro were taken by armed men on November 21. About 50 children managed to escape on the first day, but there had been no confirmed information on the remaining hostages since then.

Officials said some of the abducted children were as young as six. The reported release has not yet been formally confirmed by state or federal authorities.

Daniel Atori, spokesperson for the Christian Association, said:“We have not received any official notice. We hope the reports are true and continue to wait for updates on the remaining students.”

The attack has renewed concern over persistent insecurity in Nigeria, where armed groups continue to target schools for ransom. The abduction has drawn comparisons to the Chibok school kidnappings nearly a decade ago, prompting calls for stronger protection of educational institutions and clearer communication from authorities.

