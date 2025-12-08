Maguey Token Completes Permanent Liquidity Pool Burn

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 7, 2025 6:25 am - Ownership Renouncement and Full Third-Party Audit to Follow Immediately

First Irreversible Trust Step Executed On-Chain – LP Now Locked Forever

December 7, 2025 – Following its successful fair launch on PancakeSwap at $0.01, Maguey Token ($MAGUEY) has permanently burned 100 % of the PancakeSwap liquidity pool tokens.

Completed and Fully Verifiable Now

. Liquidity Pool Burned Permanently

All LP tokens sent to the Binance Smart Chain dead address (0x000...dEaD)

Transaction hash and BscScan link shared across all official channels

Liquidity is irrevocably locked – removal or rug pull is impossible

Next Steps (Both Executing Immediately)

. Contract Ownership Renouncement – Ownership will be transferred to the zero address, removing any ability to modify taxes, mint tokens, or alter contract functions

. Full Independent Third-Party Audit Report – Completed audit by a reputable firm will be released publicly the moment final sign-off is received (confirmed clean, no critical or high-severity findings)

Both the renouncement transaction hash and the complete audit report will be posted instantly across all official channels as soon as they are finalized.

Live Features

. Fair launch price: $0.01

. Farming Pool active – up to 2 % daily rewards (1 % base + 1 % unilevel)

. 10 % sell tax: 5 % real-time burn + 5 % directed to marketing, development, and verified rehabilitation programs

. 1:1 reward-to-burn mechanism fully operational

The Maguey Token team stated:“The LP is already burned forever. Ownership renouncement and the full independent audit are being finalized right now – every step is public, on-chain, and irreversible. Maguey is built for the community, by the community.”



Contract Address:

0x398F9a102Fd5ebEc7cc10389D974A0cEd5d8849F

LP Burn Transaction: [Live BscScan link]

Ownership renouncement and audit report will be shared the instant they are complete.

Maguey Token – permanent liquidity, imminent full renouncement, audited security, and real-world impact.

Invest responsibly. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk.

Official Links (Live)

Website:

Telegram: @MagueyTOKENofficialgroup

Twitter/X: @magueyTOKEN01

