Maguey Token Completes Permanent Liquidity Pool Burn
First Irreversible Trust Step Executed On-Chain – LP Now Locked Forever
December 7, 2025 – Following its successful fair launch on PancakeSwap at $0.01, Maguey Token ($MAGUEY) has permanently burned 100 % of the PancakeSwap liquidity pool tokens.
Completed and Fully Verifiable Now
. Liquidity Pool Burned Permanently
All LP tokens sent to the Binance Smart Chain dead address (0x000...dEaD)
Transaction hash and BscScan link shared across all official channels
Liquidity is irrevocably locked – removal or rug pull is impossible
Next Steps (Both Executing Immediately)
. Contract Ownership Renouncement – Ownership will be transferred to the zero address, removing any ability to modify taxes, mint tokens, or alter contract functions
. Full Independent Third-Party Audit Report – Completed audit by a reputable firm will be released publicly the moment final sign-off is received (confirmed clean, no critical or high-severity findings)
Both the renouncement transaction hash and the complete audit report will be posted instantly across all official channels as soon as they are finalized.
Live Features
. Fair launch price: $0.01
. Farming Pool active – up to 2 % daily rewards (1 % base + 1 % unilevel)
. 10 % sell tax: 5 % real-time burn + 5 % directed to marketing, development, and verified rehabilitation programs
. 1:1 reward-to-burn mechanism fully operational
The Maguey Token team stated:“The LP is already burned forever. Ownership renouncement and the full independent audit are being finalized right now – every step is public, on-chain, and irreversible. Maguey is built for the community, by the community.”
Contract Address:
0x398F9a102Fd5ebEc7cc10389D974A0cEd5d8849F
LP Burn Transaction: [Live BscScan link]
Ownership renouncement and audit report will be shared the instant they are complete.
Maguey Token – permanent liquidity, imminent full renouncement, audited security, and real-world impact.
Invest responsibly. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk.
Official Links (Live)
Website:
Telegram: @MagueyTOKENofficialgroup
Twitter/X: @magueyTOKEN01
