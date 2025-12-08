403
Tiago Brunet Delivers A Powerful Speech In Boston At The Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- International author and leadership expert Tiago Brunet delivered a powerful and deeply impactful speech yesterday at the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference, captivating a full audience of construction-company owners from across Massachusetts. The event, created and led by Rony Jabour, reached maximum capacity with 800 attendees and marked one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year for the regional construction industry.
Brunet's keynote centered on emotional intelligence, professional growth, and the evolving relationship between employers and employees-themes that strongly resonated with a sector facing increasing workplace pressures, communication challenges, and cultural shifts.
A Message Focused on Human Behavior and Leadership
Speaking with clarity and charisma, Brunet highlighted how leadership today requires far more than technical expertise: it demands understanding people.
He emphasized that leaders who invest in emotional intelligence build safer, healthier, and more productive workplaces.
Brunet shared one of his key principles with the Boston audience:
“It is better to become friends with the people you work with than to try to work with the people you are already friends with.”
His insights offered business owners a new perspective on communication, trust-building, and conflict prevention-three areas that directly impact team performance and job-site safety.
Audience Reaction: Enthusiasm, Insight, and Transformation
Business owners described Brunet's presentation as:
“transformational”
“extremely relevant for today's workforce”
“the highlight of the event”
Many attendees expressed that his message will help them improve relationships with employees, reduce tension on job sites, and elevate their leadership approach as their companies continue to grow.
A High-Level Event Led by Rony Jabour
Build Safe Connection 2025, led by Rony Jabour, has become the largest and most influential construction-leadership event in Massachusetts. Jabour, one of the most respected safety professionals in the United States, curated a program designed to connect leadership, safety culture, and human development.
The conference featured:
a fully booked venue
high-level networking
practical leadership insights
industry success stories
“This event was transformational,” said Rony Jabour.
“Last year, we saw millions of dollars in business connections take place. This year's impact will be even greater.”
A Milestone for the Construction Community
BSC 2025 also introduced the first Brazilian Construction Expo in Massachusetts, with more than 20 Brazilian-owned companies showcasing tools, technology, and specialized services. The expo generated strong engagement and highlighted the economic strength of the Brazilian construction community in New England.
Brunet's keynote, combined with the sold-out conference and the launch of the expo, established Build Safe Connection 2025 as a landmark moment for leadership and business development in the Massachusetts construction sector.
