MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pier 210 Dental Group today announced new recognition for Dr. David H. Roholt, a leading restorative and surgical dentist who has spent more than 30 years advancing minimally invasive, research-based dental care. Dr. Roholt is distinguished for his clinical development work with Dual-Cure, Bulk-Fill Posterior Composite techniques-a streamlined restorative approach designed to improve efficiency, durability, and long-term outcomes for posterior restorations.

Dr. Roholt has presented on this topic at multiple professional meetings, authored technique literature in collaboration with industry partners, and contributed to the broader clinical conversation around modern composite science. His work includes a published technique white paper outlining the Posterior Compression Technique, a simplified method for enhancing posterior composite longevity using dual-cure bulk-fill materials.

According to Pier 210 Dental Group, Dr. Roholt co-presented a lecture at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) in 2017, sharing his findings on the technique known as“Dual Cure, Bulk Fill, Posterior Composites.” While the original IADR session materials are not publicly indexed, his extensive professional lecture history - including presentations for regional dental societies and industry educational programs - reinforces his continuing leadership in restorative materials innovation.

A detailed white paper authored by Dr. Roholt describing the technique is available via Parkell, supporting the clinical validity of the method.

In addition to his restorative research, Dr. Roholt is recognized globally as one of the first 100 dentists worldwide certified in the Pinhole Surgical TechniqueTM, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat gum recession without scalpels or sutures. His advanced training extends through the Pankey Institute, the Dawson Academy, and continuing education in TMJ disorders, craniofacial pain, dental sleep medicine, and implantology.

Dr. Roholt maintains professional membership with:

. American Dental Association

. California Dental Association

. Academy of General Dentistry

. International Congress of Oral Implantologists

. American Academy of Craniofacial Pain

. American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine

“Dr. Roholt embodies a rare combination of clinical artistry, scientific rigor, and patient-centered care,” said Pier 210 Dental Group.“His contributions to restorative dentistry reflect our commitment to bringing Auburn patients the highest level of evidence-based treatment.”

Pier 210 Dental Group continues to serve Auburn and surrounding communities with comprehensive general, restorative, surgical, and cosmetic dentistry. The practice integrates digital technology, advanced clinical training, and minimally invasive methods to deliver comfortable, predictable care for patients of all ages.

About Dr. David H. Roholt & Pier 210 Dental Group

Pier 210 Dental Group

635 Mikkelsen Dr

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: 530-885-5696