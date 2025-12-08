Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- ICARO Media Group


2025-12-08 12:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ICARO that certain information is subject to confidentiality agreements. Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "ICARO Media Group Enters New Multiyear Digital Network Deal with Elevator Giant Otis in Spain, Portugal and Africa," issued November 25, 2025 10:27 ET, over GlobeNewswire.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

