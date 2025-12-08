Epson Creates 150 New Jobs In Latvia With The Opening Of Its New European Business Services Centre

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIGA, Latvia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology innovator, Epson, announces the opening of its new European Business Services centre (EBS) in Riga, Latvia. It will house non-customer facing roles, making it a critical hub for Epson's business throughout Europe.

From 28 cities, across 18 countries, Riga was selected as being the most desirable based on five key factors: European location, political and economic stability, real estate and staff costing, workforce qualifications and language skill.

With an investment of 6 million Euros, Epson's new office marks a significant contribution to Latvia's dynamic business environment.

Latvia's open and client-focused approach is making it the region's fastest-growing destination for international investors, highly supported by the Riga City and Riga Investment and Tourism Agency. The support is further extended by other government institutions such as the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and the Ministry of Economics.

Rob Clark, Chief Operation Officer (COO) of Epson Europe, met with Latvian Prime Minister, Ms Evika Siliņa, during the decision-making process and the government's strong support for businesses was also a key contributor to the final decision.

Evika Silina says, "After discussions with the management team of Epson, I was convinced that Latvia offers exactly what is important for such a global company, a stable and development-oriented business environment. Latvian talent, digital environment and attractive tax policy make us a strategically good choice. The company's decision to invest in Latvia is a benefit, not only for the capital city, but for the entire country. Such investments strengthen our economy, create quality jobs and help grow export-capable services. The more global companies choosing Latvia, the safer and more competitive our country's future becomes.”

Mayor of Riga, Mr Viesturs Kleinbergs adds,“The Global Business Services sector (GBS) in Riga is growing and gaining impressive momentum. World-class companies, such as Epson, are choosing Riga as an integral part of their European and global networks. The presence of such companies clearly demonstrates that Riga can offer professional talent, high-quality infrastructure and a stable, predictable environment for long-term growth.

“Epson, alongside other strong players, will continue contributing to the positive business environment in Riga by enabling the building of more office buildings and creation of a modern work culture - reaching the highest of international standards. This development creates new jobs, attracts highly qualified specialists and fosters an innovation ecosystem, making Riga an increasingly visible and significant point on the European GBS map. We will continue to work to strengthen this potential further and make Riga the first choice for global companies.”

Rob Clark says of the news,“Epson is committed to cementing a long-term presence in Riga, investing in the local economy and importantly, supporting talented people. Our new office is designed with collaboration, diversity, equality and progression at the centre, creating an environment where every team member can thrive.

“Although Epson is best known for pioneering sustainable print technology, Epson innovations extend far beyond. Our technology empowers immersive entertainment experiences like Cirque du Soleil, drives sustainability in the fashion industry and supports dynamic learning in modern classrooms. In manufacturing, our robotic solutions are paving the way, while our breakthroughs in sustainable materials include helping to develop a plant-based substitute for plastic used in packaging. You can even find Epson technology advancing research in space.

“We're proud to champion innovation and look forward to welcoming Latvia's brightest talent on this exciting journey.”

To reinforce Epson's commitment to local investment, Epson will be working with Riga based recruitment agency, Grafton, during the hiring process.

