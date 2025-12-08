MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLLEGE PARK, Md., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When does sublative radiofrequency make more sense than a facial? According to HelloNatio, Dr. Terese Thomas Brown, MD of Laser Essential in College Park, MD, explains how patients can compare both options to reach their desired results.

Facials refresh the outermost layers of the skin and provide a temporary glow, but their benefits are short-term. The HelloNation article explains that when skin concerns involve fine lines, sagging skin, acne scars, or uneven texture, a more comprehensive approach is necessary. Sublative radiofrequency treatments go beyond the surface, reaching the deeper layers where long term improvement happens.

The article highlights that sublative radiofrequency works by delivering fractional energy that helps stimulate collagen production. This process supports skin cell renewal, improves tone, and softens signs of aging. Unlike a facial, which only addresses the surface, this rf treatment strengthens the structure of treated areas for more lasting results. The RF skin treatment benefits are clear for those looking for non-invasive skin renewal rather than short-lived brightness.

HelloNation notes that facials can be compared to other cosmetic procedures, such as chemical peels, which also target the skin's surface. In contrast, radiofrequency penetrates deeper into treatment areas and encourages the production of collagen. By doing so, it addresses structural concerns and helps the skin rejuvenation process from within.

The article also notes that sublative treatments are safer for a broader range of skin tones compared to laser skin resurfacing. Laser treatment uses light, while radiofrequency uses energy unaffected by pigment. This makes it a practical alternative for patients concerned about safety. Additionally, recovery time is shorter, enabling patients to resume their daily routines while achieving significant skin rejuvenation.

For those struggling with hyperpigmentation, acne scar treatment, or early signs of aging, the energy delivered into the deeper layers of the skin activates a natural healing response. Over time, the skin appears smoother, firmer, and more evenly toned. This kind of improvement is difficult to achieve with cosmetic surgeries or dermal fillers, which may involve more risk or downtime.

The HelloNation article underscores that monthly facials are valuable for relaxation and maintenance, but they cannot replace the long-term benefits of sublative radiofrequency. A series of sessions over treated areas can help achieve desired results, mainly when supported by at-home care. For patients comparing cosmetic procedures, Dr. Brown explains how RF treatment is less invasive than laser skin resurfacing and more corrective than a facial.

HelloNation stresses that choosing between sublative radiofrequency vs facial care is not about better or worse, but about goals. Facials are effective for short-term brightness, while radiofrequency reaches the deeper layers of the skin to rebuild structure. By stimulating collagen production, patients can experience lasting change in skin texture, sagging skin, and overall firmness. For those who want skin rejuvenation that goes beyond surface-level care, this approach delivers.

The article titled When Sublative With Radiofrequency Makes More Sense Than a Facial features Dr. Terese Thomas Brown of Laser Essential. Her expert insights clarify when a facial is enough and when advanced rf treatment is the better option.

