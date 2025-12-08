HVAC Expert Ben Fleck of Gretna Advises Homeowners to Change Air Filters Regularly in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRETNA, Neb., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners keep their heating and cooling systems running efficiently while protecting indoor air quality? According to HVAC expert Ben Fleck of GP Fleck & Sons Heating & Air Conditioning, the answer starts with regular air filter replacement. In a recent HelloNation feature, Fleck explains that this small, affordable component plays an essential role in HVAC system maintenance, helping prevent clogged air filters, maintaining airflow, and reducing strain on vital system parts.

An HVAC air filter captures dust, pollen, pet dander, and other airborne particles before they circulate through a home. Over time, these contaminants build up, creating a clogged air filter that restricts airflow. When airflow is reduced, the system works harder to heat or cool the home, leading to decreased energy efficiency, HVAC performance, increased blower motor strain, and a shortened HVAC lifespan. Fleck emphasizes that replacing the air filter is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to prevent these problems.

The frequency of air filter replacement depends on several factors, including household size, presence of pets, local air quality, and the type of filter used. While most homes benefit from changing the filter every one to three months, Fleck notes that homes with pets, smokers, or residents with allergies often require more frequent changes to maintain optimal indoor air quality. Neglecting this step not only impacts system efficiency but can also lead to mold in the HVAC system, which may worsen allergy symptoms and respiratory issues.

Different types of HVAC air filters offer varying levels of protection and maintenance requirements. A fiberglass air filter is an inexpensive option but less effective against smaller particles. A pleated air filter provides better filtration and lasts longer. An electrostatic air filter uses static electricity to trap particles and is often reusable. A HEPA air filter captures the smallest particles, making it the top choice for severe allergy relief HVAC needs. Each filter is rated with a MERV rating, which measures its efficiency at trapping particles and helps homeowners balance air quality with sufficient system airflow.

Replacing an HVAC air filter takes only a few minutes, yet the benefits extend far beyond that short task. Clean filters protect the blower motor, maintain even heating and cooling, improve indoor air quality, and reduce energy costs by allowing the system to run efficiently. As Fleck points out, this simple maintenance habit protects both a homeowner's comfort and their investment in HVAC equipment.

In The Importance of Regular HVAC Air Filter Replacement, Ben Fleck shares practical guidance that helps homeowners avoid costly repairs, extend HVAC lifespan, and ensure year-round comfort. By making air filter replacement a consistent habit, residents can safeguard both system performance and indoor air quality.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



HelloNation Staff

...







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at