PRS International Group Launches Pune Division: India's Oxford Of The East And Silicon Valley

PUNE, India?-?PRS International Group, one of India's most respected and fastest-growing integrated public relations and strategic communications consultancies, today announced the full-scale launch of PRS International Group Pune, a specialized division created exclusively to serve the unique intellectual, technological, automotive, and cultural narrative demands of the nation's undisputed knowledge and innovation capital.

Pune is no longer merely the cultural heart of Maharashtra or the "Oxford of the East." It is India's Silicon Valley in overdrive: home to the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and Hinjewadi's constellation of global capability centers, the Chakan-Talegaon automotive corridor that powers some of the world's largest OEMs, a biotechnology and deep-tech cluster that rivals Bangalore, and an unrivaled concentration of premier academic and research institutions?-?from IIT, IIM, and Symbiosis to the National Chemical Laboratory and the country's most celebrated management and engineering colleges. From the historic grandeur of Shaniwar Wada to the cutting-edge campuses of tomorrow's unicorns, Pune represents the rare Indian city where Maratha heritage and global disruption coexist in perfect synergy. PRS International Group Pune has been purpose-built to craft multilingual (English, Marathi, and Hindi), intellectually rigorous, globally resonant communication strategies that honor this legacy while catapulting the city's institutions and enterprises to undisputed world-stage leadership.

The new division delivers a seamless, single-window suite of services precision-engineered for Pune's sophisticated media and governance ecosystem: dominant regional, national, and international media relations with privileged access to Marathi dailies, global tech desks, and business-title bureaus permanently stationed in the city; high-impact government and policy advocacy with direct channels to the Mantralaya, Maharashtra IT Department, and Pune Municipal Corporation; technology and SaaS branding that positions companies for Series C and IPO visibility; automotive and EV narrative leadership; education and institutional reputation elevation; crisis preparedness and 24/7 response; multilingual content mastery; data-driven digital and podcast strategies; thought-leader orchestration; and ironclad ROI measurement through the proprietary PRS Insights Platform.

Leading the division is an elite team of former senior Marathi and English correspondents, global technology journalists, Mantralaya policy advisors, academic-communication specialists, and award-winning creatives who collectively command an active network of more than 300 editors, venture capitalists, deans, and policymakers across Pune and Maharashtra.

S Vijay Kumar Durai, Founder of Press Conference and Global CEO of PRS International Group, issued a commanding statement on the launch: "Where the hallowed halls of Fergusson College meet the dynamic energy of the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, and the echoes of Tilak's wisdom blend with the code of tomorrow's unicorns, storytelling becomes an intellectual adventure. Pune is not just a city; it is a living laboratory where tradition and innovation engage in continuous, productive dialogue. Here, public relations is the sophisticated science of connecting intellectual ambition with market reality. We don't just create campaigns; we architect knowledge ecosystems that resonate with the brilliant mind of this city. We ensure that the global conversation about technological disruption, educational excellence, and automotive innovation is infused with the intellectual rigor, cultural depth, and entrepreneurial energy that defines this land. Our team are not just communicators; they are dedicated curators of Pune's knowledge economy, ensuring that progress is not just achieved, but is communicated with wisdom and impact. We are here to ensure that your brand's story is not just heard, but becomes essential reading in the annals of India's growth story."

Already, the Pune team has delivered benchmark results: the "Pune SaaS Global Dominance" campaign propelled a B2B software leader into 35+ top-tier global publications and delivered a 60 percent surge in enterprise contracts from North America and Europe; the "COEP Legacy Amplified" initiative drove record international applications and corporate partnerships for one of India's oldest engineering institutions; and the "EV Manufacturing Hub" thrust generated a 45 percent increase in Tier-1 supplier partnerships across the Chakan corridor.

With Maharashtra's aggressive push for IT-ITES growth, the Pune Metro expansion, new international airport capacity, and the state's unwavering commitment to positioning Pune as India's premier deep-tech and EV hub, organizations operating in or targeting the city now have access to a communications partner that fuses global best practices with unmatched local intellectual credibility and institutional access.

Whether you are a SaaS unicorn preparing for NASDAQ, an automotive Tier-1 scaling EV production, a biotechnology pioneer filing global patents, an educational institution targeting top-100 world rankings, a real-estate visionary shaping integrated IT townships, or a deep-tech startup raising institutional capital, PRS International Group Pune delivers the strategic clarity, cultural authenticity, and measurable commercial velocity required to claim undisputed leadership.

