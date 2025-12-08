Russian Drones Attack Okhtyrka In Sumy Region, Leaving Seven People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform notes.

“During the night, Russia attacked Okhtyrka community with three strike UAVs. They hit a multi-storey residential building,” the statement reads.

According to the RMA, at least five civilians were injured. They are currently in hospital, where doctors are providing the necessary care.

Emergency and rescue operations, as well as elimination of the consequences of the attack, are ongoing.

Head of the Sumy RMA Oleh Hryhorov later provided additional information about the nighttime drone attack.

“Currently, there are seven injured in Okhtyrka as a result of Russian UAV strikes on the multi-storey building,” he wrote.

All the injured were taken to hospital. Two of them have been admitted and remain under medical supervision. Five received assistance and were discharged for outpatient treatment.

According to Oleh Hryhorov, the building suffered extensive damage. Some residents managed to get down to the basement after hearing the threat, while others had to be rescued from damaged floors.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the enemy shelled 27 settlements in Sumy region over the past day.