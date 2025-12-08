Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Economic Pulse Strengthens Across Rebuilt Garabagh Districts

Economic Pulse Strengthens Across Rebuilt Garabagh Districts


2025-12-08 12:04:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Recent months have seen a visible surge in industrial and economic revival across Garabagh. In the first half of 2025 alone, the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions generated industrial goods and services valued at 233.8 million manat (about 137.4 million US dollars), marking a notable rise compared with the same period of 2024...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN08122025000195011045ID1110449759



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search