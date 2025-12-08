Neighbors Name Zion Home Remodeling A 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave In Nextdoor's 9Th Annual Local Business Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Upper Marlboro, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2025) - Zion Home Remodeling has been named a, a distinction awarded each year to local businesses that stand out for exceptional service and strong community trust.







The award places Zion Home Remodeling among the most appreciated and recommended home improvement companies on the Nextdoor platform. Winners receive enhanced visibility in the app, a Neighborhood Fave badge on their Business Page, and a "2025 Neighborhood Faves Winner" window sticker to display publicly.

"Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most," said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. "We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day."







Zion Home Remodeling earned its title through a high volume of neighbor recommendations and positive reviews submitted by Maryland homeowners throughout the year.

Antulio Lopez, also known legally as Antulio Lopez Hernandez, Founder and CEO of Zion Home Remodeling, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

"This award means so much to us, because it comes directly from the people we serve," he said. "Every project begins with trust, and our neighbors placing their confidence in our team is the greatest honor we could receive."

Lopez added: "Our team shows up every day with pride in their craft and a genuine commitment to our clients; no matter the scope, we pour the same level of care into every detail. Knowing that our community values the work we do motivates us to keep raising the bar."







What Zion Home Remodeling Brings to Maryland Homeowners

Zion Home Remodeling provides professional kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, and basement finishing services throughout Maryland. From delivering modern kitchen upgrades in Clinton, to complete bathroom renovations in Bowie, to transforming unused basements into finished living spaces in College Park, Cheverly, Lanham, and the surrounding areas, the team approaches every project with precise craftsmanship, transparent communication, and a client-first commitment that Maryland homeowners trust.







"We believe every homeowner deserves a space they love," said Lopez. "Whether it's a full bathroom remodel in Ellicott City or a kitchen renovation in Columbia, our team is ready to deliver quality results with the same care and precision that's earned us the trust of clients across Maryland."







About Zion Home Remodeling

Zion Home Remodeling ® (legally known as Zion Home Remodeling LLC) is a premier remodeling company based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, specializing in custom bathroom and kitchen renovations. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, personalized service, and affordable pricing, Zion has become a trusted name in home improvement across the state. The company proudly serves Montgomery, Prince George's, Charles, Calvert, Anne Arundel, and now Howard County, MD.

To learn more about Zion Home Remodeling's services or to schedule a free consultation, visit their Google profile, website, or contact them directly.

