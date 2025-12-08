Today In Kuwait's History
--
1934 -- Around 500 mud houses were destroyed and 18,000 people were affected by three days of heavy rain in the State of Kuwait.
1952 -- The Department of Education opened Kuwait School in Mumbai at request of the Kuwaiti community in India in order to teach their children Arabic language and religious studies.
1958 -- Al-Noor school for blind girls opened.
1990 -- The Iraqi occupation forces began evacuating Failaka Island and sending residents to other Kuwait areas. The objective of their deportation was to make the Island a military camp. Failaka was liberated by a US-led coalition in March 1991.
1999 -- Kuwait Diving Team towed the Fath Al-Khair dhow, which was built in 1938, from Doha Port to the Scientific Center.
2000 -- President of Kuwait Boxing and Weighting Lifting Association Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was elected vice-president of the international Weightlifting Federation, in General Assembly elections held in Athens, Greece.
2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order to bestow the title of His Highness upon the head of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah.
2006 -- Kuwait's Salah Al-Mutairi won the 15th Asian Skeet Championship after hitting 147 discs out of 150. The championship was held in Doha, Qatar.
2006 -- Saleh Ali Al-Shaye, a philanthropist, passed away at the age of 94.
2009 -- The National Assembly approved an agreement to establish GCC Monetary Union, and endorsed the statute of the Monetary Council.
2009 -- Kuwait National Assembly rejected a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who was the first Prime Minister ever to be questioned by the parliament.
2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer and the State of Kuwait Shield in recognition of his contributions to the development of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 40 million loan agreement with Egypt to establish four water desalination stations in southern Sinai.
2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced registration of two patents related to analyzing impacts of dust and pollutants on solar cell panels.
2020 -- The Ministry of Communications announced the finalization of a KD 1.1 million contract to import and install fiber optics to link 907 schools with the ministry to offer internet services and high-speed communication.
2020 -- An Amiri order assigned Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.
2021 -- Health Ministry announced the first case of Coronavirus Omicron variant.
2022 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launched "Apple Pay" services provided by Apple International in the local market to support and help develop easy and quick digital services.
2024 -- KFAED and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a USD five million agreement to fund health programs combating neglected tropical diseases in Africa. (end) gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment