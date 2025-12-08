MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA)

--

1934 -- Around 500 mud houses were destroyed and 18,000 people were affected by three days of heavy rain in the State of Kuwait.

1952 -- The Department of Education opened Kuwait School in Mumbai at request of the Kuwaiti community in India in order to teach their children Arabic language and religious studies.

1958 -- Al-Noor school for blind girls opened.

1990 -- The Iraqi occupation forces began evacuating Failaka Island and sending residents to other Kuwait areas. The objective of their deportation was to make the Island a military camp. Failaka was liberated by a US-led coalition in March 1991.

1999 -- Kuwait Diving Team towed the Fath Al-Khair dhow, which was built in 1938, from Doha Port to the Scientific Center.

2000 -- President of Kuwait Boxing and Weighting Lifting Association Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was elected vice-president of the international Weightlifting Federation, in General Assembly elections held in Athens, Greece.

2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order to bestow the title of His Highness upon the head of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

2006 -- Kuwait's Salah Al-Mutairi won the 15th Asian Skeet Championship after hitting 147 discs out of 150. The championship was held in Doha, Qatar.

2006 -- Saleh Ali Al-Shaye, a philanthropist, passed away at the age of 94.

2009 -- The National Assembly approved an agreement to establish GCC Monetary Union, and endorsed the statute of the Monetary Council.

2009 -- Kuwait National Assembly rejected a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who was the first Prime Minister ever to be questioned by the parliament.

2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer and the State of Kuwait Shield in recognition of his contributions to the development of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 40 million loan agreement with Egypt to establish four water desalination stations in southern Sinai.

2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced registration of two patents related to analyzing impacts of dust and pollutants on solar cell panels.

2020 -- The Ministry of Communications announced the finalization of a KD 1.1 million contract to import and install fiber optics to link 907 schools with the ministry to offer internet services and high-speed communication.

2020 -- An Amiri order assigned Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

2021 -- Health Ministry announced the first case of Coronavirus Omicron variant.

2022 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launched "Apple Pay" services provided by Apple International in the local market to support and help develop easy and quick digital services.

2024 -- KFAED and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a USD five million agreement to fund health programs combating neglected tropical diseases in Africa. (end) gta